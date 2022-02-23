Omicron outbreak: NZ moving to Phase 3 tonight

New Zealand will move to Phase 3 of the Omicron response plan at 11.59pm tonight.

The change will see the definition of close contacts change and rapid antigen tests (RATS) more widely used.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Phase 3

- Only Covid cases and household contacts need to isolate

- Other contacts need to monitor symptoms but do not need to isolate

-RATS will be available to the public from March

-RATS will be the primary way to test for Covid and available from GPs and pharmacies. People can log positive results online

-Greater self-management. Positive cases will be supported via a "self-investigation tool" so they can notify contacts themselves

Hipkins said New Zealanders could expect about 5000 Covid-19 community cases today.

He said with the case number and hospitalisations, New Zealand would move to Phase 3.

"I don't think the shift will come as a surprise to many people."

“These changes will ease some of the pressure on our testing and contact tracing services over the next three to six weeks, while helping to ensure critical services and supply chains remain operational and our economy keeps moving," he said.

“Preparation and supporting one another will be key. We’ve been asking people to prepare for the last few weeks, both mentally and by putting plans in place. Making an isolation plan or ‘stay at home’ kit with friends and whānau, and being ready to use the tools that are available to allow resources to be directed towards protecting the most vulnerable."

Dr Bloomfield said "now is not the time" to visit older or vulnerable relatives and friends, if people may have been in contact with Covid cases.

The country went to the "transitional" Phase 2 just over a week ago.

Since then, cases continued to climb, passing 3000 daily cases on Wednesday.

Omicron: What will a move to Phase 3 look like?