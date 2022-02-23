Around 5000 Covid-19 daily cases in NZ - Hipkins

There are around 5000 Covid-19 daily cases in New Zealand's community, Chris Hipkins has confirmed.

Covid-19 testing centre in Auckland. (Source: Getty)

The Covid-19 Response Minister announced the record number during a media conference to inform the public New Zealand would move to Phase 3 of the Omicron response at 11.59pm on Thursday.

“I can confirm that today’s community case total sits currently at around 5000 cases,” Hipkins said.

He said the Ministry of Health would be still be providing its regular update at 1pm.

The results came from a mix of PCR and rapid antigen tests from the last 24 hours.

There were over 1000 RAT results in that number and Hipkins thanked those who had uploaded them online.

Hipkins also confirmed New Zealand would move to Phase 3 of the Omicron response, due to the number of daily cases being so high.

"I don't think the shift will come as a surprise to many people."

It follows 3297 cases on Wednesday.