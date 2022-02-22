Russia’s support of Ukraine rebel regions ‘calculated act’ - Mahuta

New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta condemned Russia’s move to send troops into Ukraine - saying it undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday recognised the independence of two breakaway territories in Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed separatists and ordered Russian peacekeepers in.

Mahuta said New Zealand was concerned the move was a “calculated act by President Putin to create a pretext for invasion, which would be a clear act of aggression”.

“Recognition by Russia further undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict and is a violation of international law,” Mahuta said in a statement.

“New Zealand has consistently voiced our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. There is no basis under international law for the recognition of the self-proclaimed 'Donetsk People’s Republic' and 'Luhansk People’s Republic'.

The European Union has already threatened retaliation.

“We again call for urgent diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful resolution.”

Mahuta earlier voiced New Zealand’s support in a post on Twitter, and said the country “strongly supported Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Aotearoa New Zealand strongly supports #Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Russia’s actions today violate international law and cuts across diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful resolution. #kauparekiterangimarie — Nanaia Mahuta (@NanaiaMahuta) February 21, 2022

“Russia’s actions today violate international law and cuts across diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful resolution.”

It’s estimated there are 150,000 Russian troops on three sides of Ukraine.

The US has previously warned Moscow had already made the decision to invade.

Russia’s recognition of the separatist regions may fuel tensions further since Moscow could use the move to openly send its troops and weapons there.

Previously when Ukraine and the West had accused Russia of supporting the separatists Moscow had denied it.