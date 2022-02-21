Officer falls over as police and Parliament protesters collide

A police officer carrying a riot shield fell to the ground on Tuesday morning as police and protesters collided in Wellington.

Footage shows a group of officers with riot shields running down a street near Parliament, with some protesters running after them.

Shouts of “they’re coming can be heard”, while officers seem to be saying “move”.

It appears one officer and a protester ran into each other as the group of officers go from the footpath onto the road.

The force of the collision sends the officer falling to the ground.

A scuffle appears to break out between some protesters and police in the ensuing seconds.

Protesters can be seen pushing some officers, with officers trying to move the protesters back with their shields up.

On day 15 of the protest, police worked to reduce the perimeter around Parliament by moving concrete barriers further into areas occupied by protesters.

In order to protect themselves from any objects which might have been thrown by protesters, some officers were equipped with shields.

At least three officers required medical attention after being sprayed with an unknown substance by protesters.

A person was also arrested after attempting to drive a car into a group of police officers at the protest.

Police have been contacted for comment about the officer’s fall.