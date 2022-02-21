Cops force way into car to make arrest at Parliament protest

Arrests have been made after police say there was an attempt to drive a car into a group of police officers at the anti-mandate protest at Parliament.

Footage of the incident early on Tuesday morning shows a white hatchback being driven between a line of police officers before it comes to a stop.

Video filmed by Mana News shows people shouting "what the hell?" and "whoa, whoa, whoa," as the vehicle nears a line of police facing protesters.

"Get out" could be heard as police repeatedly tried to break the car's driver's side window.

It appeared an officer had to get into the car from the passenger side to unlock the driver's door, so the driver could be pulled out.

Two people have been arrested for obstructing police and one person has been arrested for driving in a dangerous manner.

"Other officers were fortunate to escape injury after a person deliberately drove the wrong way down Molesworth Street and stopped just short of colliding with them," police said in a statement.