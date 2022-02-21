5.4 magnitude Marlborough earthquake felt by thousands

More than 15,000 people have reported feeling a 5.4 magnitude earthquake which struck south of Seddon in the Marlborough region on Monday afternoon.

Felt reports from Marlborough quake. (Source: GeoNet)

GeoNet says the quake struck at 4:06pm at a depth of 32 kilometres.

It was recorded 30 km south-west of Seddon.

There have been 14,627 "felt reports" as of 4.15pm.

Mariead Dyde from Seddon Supermarket told 1News the shaking was "scary".

Dyde said a "few bits and pieces fell down" but there was no damage.

Another Seddon local said the quake was strong, but short and sharp.

“All over too fast to really worry about it."

