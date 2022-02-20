Arrests made as concrete barriers erected near Parliament

A standoff between police and protesters played out near Parliament early on Monday morning, the 14th day of the anti-mandate protest.

Dozens of police officers held a line against protesters on Molesworth St in central Wellington.

Some protesters were chanting "freedom".

Police have installed concrete barriers on roads around the perimeter of Parliament in an effort to contain protest activity in Wellington's CBD.

Police say they began installing the barriers at 3.30am at eight locations around Parliament.

"The operation, involving approximately 300 staff and large-scale equipment to install the barriers, will enable police to prevent further growth in vehicles within the area of the protest, and to maintain access for residents, businesses and emergency vehicles," police said in a statement.

"A handful" of protesters were arrested while the operation was underway, police said.

But police say they were able to install the barriers with minimal disruption.

Several road closures and detours are in place for vehicle traffic in the vicinity of Parliament.

Police ask that commuters allow extra travel time to allow for any traffic delays. Pedestrians will still be able to move in and out of the area.

Police officers will be stationed at each road block to facilitate legitimate vehicle access.

Protesters’ vehicles will be allowed to leave the area but will not be able to go back in once they have left, police said.

"We will continue to maintain a highly visible, reassurance presence on site, and staff are engaging with the public and protesters to provide advice and, where necessary, take enforcement action," they said.

"Anyone abusing or intimidating members of the public can expect to be arrested, removed and face charges.

"Police will continue to work with key protest leaders to resolve any issues."

Speaking on Breakfast on Monday, Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said of the concrete barriers: "The idea is to prevent more vehicles getting into the area.

"Wellingtonians want our streets back.

"This is a physical limitation on the spread of the protest area"

Foster says the only people who can resolve the situation with the protesters is police and the Government.

It comes after Police Commissioner Andrew Coster on Sunday said he'd focus on de-escalation to resolve the protests.