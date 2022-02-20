Police: Wellington protesters abusing public ‘can expect’ charges

Protesters around Parliament who intimidate or abuse members of the public "can expect to be arrested, removed, and face charges", police say.

Anti-Covid-19 mandate protest outside Parliament on Sunday February 20. (Source: 1News)

A police spokesperson said officers had been told to take a zero-tolerance approach to abuse, intimidation, or violence against members of the public, as the occupation in central Wellington entered its 13th day.

The spokesperson said police presence around Parliament, especially at the start and end of each school and work day, would be increased.

They said patrols of local businesses had also been increased.

“Police continue to prioritise maintaining the security of Parliament, the Courts and nearby university campus to allow normal services to continue.”

It comes as Wellingtonians Graham Bloxham and Melissa Lodge detailed their experiences of receiving abuse from the protesters. They also reported feeling as if police were nowhere to be seen on Saturday.

Police reported “no incidents of note” overnight or on Sunday.

However, they reported towing and impounding one vehicle on Sunday after a complaint about burnouts the day before.

The spokesperson said parked vehicles around Parliament’s grounds swelled to around 2000 at its peak on Saturday, with about 800 of them illegally parked.

On Saturday, police said they towed two cars near Thorndon Quay connected to the anti-mandate protest.

“Police wish to thank those [who] moved their cars voluntarily, and those bystanders who helped to physically shift cars that were creating a road safety hazard,” the spokesperson said.

Sky Stadium, which had been offered to protesters as an alternative free parking spot, was at capacity late on Saturday afternoon. Police said the venue was about half full on Sunday.

“Police are assessing the availability of this parking space which was intended to encourage those blocking existing streets, to relocate there.

“Police engagement with key protest leaders has been positive over the weekend, with security and safety being the agreed area of focus.

"Police will continue to work with them in good faith to resolve issues.”

The spokesperson said police aimed to bring the protest back within the Parliamentary precinct, “and ultimately within the lawful bounds of public protest action”.

Police said achieving this “may take some time”.

Meanwhile, the pressure remained on Police Commissioner Andrew Coster over how the Parliament occupation had been handled.

Speaking to Q+A’s Jack Tame, Coster would not be drawn on whether he was confident he would retain his job.