Two people with Covid-19 die in Auckland

Two more people with Covid-19 have died in New Zealand - both in Auckland.

One person died in Middlemore Hospital.

"The family has requested that no further details be released and, out of respect for those wishes, we will be making no further comment," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Another person, aged in their 70s, died in Auckland City Hospital.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with both patients’ family and friends," the ministry said.

Fifty-five people with Covid-19 have now died in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic.

There were 2365 cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand on Monday.

