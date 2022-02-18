Second arrest as Tāneatua homicide investigation continues

A second man has been arrested over an aggravated robbery and assault in Tāneatua, Bay of Plenty, on Monday, Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said in a statement.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A 28-year-old man appeared in the Ōpōtiki District Court on Thursday and in the Whakatāne District Court on Friday, along with a 25-year-old man, the statement said.

"Both men were remanded in custody until February 23, when they are due to reappear in the Whakatāne District Court.

The two men are alleged to have been involved in an assault on a 65-year-old man outside the bakery on Tuhoe Street on Monday, Wilson said.

Police allege the two men are two of three who travelled to the Gull petrol station in a white Mazda hatchback and assaulted a 45-year-old man and stole his motorbike.

"Officers continue to carry out a number of inquiries to establish the circumstances of these incidents in correlation to the death of a 57-year-old man, who was assaulted in his home on Cobham Street on Monday, and died the following day in Waikato Hospital," Wilson said.

Police are following any new lines of inquiry which may assist in determining exactly what happened.

Wilson said police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any of the events, or anyone with information about what occurred on Monday.

"We are confident there are people out there who know who is responsible and who have information valuable to our investigation.

We urge them to do the right thing and come forward to police," he said.