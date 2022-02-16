Assault charges laid as Tāneatua homicide investigation continues

A man has been charged with assault and aggravated robbery over two separate incidents in Tāneatua in Bay of Plenty as a police homicide investigation into a man’s death continues.

On Wednesday police launched a homicide investigation after a man died in Waikato Hospital following a serious assault in Tāneatua, near Whakatāne on Monday.

The 28-year-old man is due to appear in the Ōpōtiki District Court on Thursday.

Police say the man is alleged to have been involved in an assault on a 65-year-old man outside the bakery on Tuhoe Street on Monday.

"He is then understood to have been one of three who travelled to the Gull petrol station in a white Mazda hatchback, and shortly after, assaulted a 45-year-old man and stole his motorbike," police said in a statement.

"Police continue to investigate these incidents in relation to the death of a 57-year-old man, who was earlier assaulted in his home on Cobham Street, and died in Waikato Hospital on Tuesday," the statement reads.

"Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, and police are particularly interested in speaking with a group who entered the deceased’s address at around 2pm, [Monday]".

Police said it would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any of these events, or has any information which could assist with inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged contact Police via 105 and quote file number 220214/0810, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.