Mongrel Mob among nine arrested in Wairoa meth bust

Police say nine people have been arrested, including five patched Mongrel Mob members, in a methamphetamine bust in the Hawke’s Bay.

Methamphetamine seized during the Wairoa operation. (Source: Police)

In a statement, Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said the arrests were part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of methamphetamine in the Wairoa area.

“This investigation resulted in over a kilogram of methamphetamine being seized, and captured evidence of conspiracies to supply multiple kilograms of methamphetamine into the Wairoa community.”

He said the arrests were part of the second phase of an operation that had earlier concluded its first phase in September with several arrests.

The nine people arrested have been charged with offences including possession of methamphetamine for supply, supplying methamphetamine, conspiring to supply methamphetamine and money laundering.

A police officer (file image). (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Of those arrested in recent days, five were patched members of the Mongrel Mob including senior members of the Mongrelizm and Barbarian chapters, police said.

Further arrests and charges are anticipated.

Police said there was an active campaign to reduce harm from methamphetamine in Wairoa.

According to police, more methamphetamine is detected in Wairoa's wastewater per capita than in any other region in New Zealand.

“Police are working with partners in the community to reduce this harm, and have made referrals for those identified as having legitimate addiction issues to receive help,” de Lange said.