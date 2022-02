A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a Colombian national in Christchurch last month.

Juliana Bonilla Herrera. (Source: 1 News)

37-year-old Juliana Bonilla Herrera was found dead in her home on Grove Road in Addington on January 22.

She had been a resident in New Zealand for the last 10 years.

The 35-year-old accused appeared in the High Court at Christchurch this morning.

Herrera's mother and sister were in court for the appearance.

The man's name suppression continues and he will next appear in court in April.