A 35-year old-man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in Christchurch over the weekend.

Juliana Bonilla Herrera (Source: Supplied)

Colombian national Juliana Bonilla Herrera, 37, was found dead in her home on Grove Rd in Addington on Saturday night.

She was a resident in New Zealand for the last 10 years.

The accused appeared by audio visual link and was granted interim name suppression.

He will reappear at the High Court in Christchurch next month.