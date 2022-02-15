Man's death after assault near Whakatāne treated as homicide

Source: 1News

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died in Waikato Hospital following a serious assault near Whakatāne in Bay of Plenty.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said the 57-year-old man had died in hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

He had been admitted to the hospital on Monday after being the victim of a serious assault in Tāneatua in the Bay of Plenty at around 2pm that day.

Wilson said a scene examination is continuing at an address on Cobham St, Tāneatua.

Investigators had been at the address overnight.

Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact 105, quoting file number 220214/0810.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTauranga and Bay of Plenty

Popular Stories

1

Settlement reached in sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew

2

Requirements for travellers coming to NZ confirmed

3

Vehicles could be towed as Parliament protest enters ninth day

4

House prices expected to fall further than forecast - ASB

5

Covid-19: 164 schools and early childhood centres have cases

Latest Stories

Unvaccinated Djokovic prepared to skip French Open, Wimbledon

Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set

Russian skater bursts into tears after set amid doping scandal

Vehicles could be towed as Parliament protest enters ninth day

House prices expected to fall further than forecast - ASB

Related Stories

Western Bay of Plenty avocado orchards hammered by Cyclone Dovi

Bay of Plenty leaders gobble almost $118k catering in a year

Murder charge laid after woman found dead in New Plymouth home

Auckland's Kelly Tarlton's among new locations of interest