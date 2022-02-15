Man's death after assault near Whakatāne treated as homicide

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died in Waikato Hospital following a serious assault near Whakatāne in Bay of Plenty.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said the 57-year-old man had died in hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

He had been admitted to the hospital on Monday after being the victim of a serious assault in Tāneatua in the Bay of Plenty at around 2pm that day.

Wilson said a scene examination is continuing at an address on Cobham St, Tāneatua.

Investigators had been at the address overnight.

Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact 105, quoting file number 220214/0810.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.