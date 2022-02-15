'Really happy' - Sadowski-Synnott silver surprises even her

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott says she surprised herself by winning silver in snowboard big air at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, but was "stoked" with the result.

The Kiwi snowboarder was as impressive as ever, landing two smooth runs to put herself in the gold medal position going into the final run.

While defending gold medallist Anna Gasser, of Austria, pulled out an amazing double cork 1260 to shoot into top spot, Sadowski-Synnott was still pleased to come away with silver.

"I didn't really expect this coming into big air. I'm really happy," she told 1News.

The 20-year-old said she hadn't expected to be in first place going into the final run and knew she had to put it all on the line after watching Gasser nail her trick. Sadowski-Synnott couldn't quite land a 1260 of her own, meaning she finished with silver.

"I did everything I could but I went with a little bit too much speed," she recalled.

"But I’m super stoked to give it a crack and happy to stand on the podium with Anna again and [bronze medallist] Kokomo [Murase]."

The silver medal means Sadowski-Synnott has now won a medal of each colour at the Winter Olympics, after her gold in slopestyle last week and bronze in big air four years ago.

Her three medals stand alone, unmatched by any New Zealand Winter Olympian ever. In fact, she owns three of the five medals ever won by New Zealand athletes.

Back home in Wānaka, Sadowski-Synnott's parents Sean and Robin were emotional and overwhelmed with pride as they watched their daughter become New Zealand's greatest ever Winter Olympian.

"She's a dreamer and we can never take away a dream," Sean said.

"I'm just so ecstatic that she's followed her dream. She's done what she set out to do."

Her siblings meanwhile were trying to work out where her latest medal would be displayed at the family home in .

"We have like all her other medals set up around the house, so just another one to make room for," Zoi's younger sister Illy said.

"She's probably the favourite child now that's for sure," older sister Reilly joked.

Unfortunately for her family, they won't be able to celebrate with her in person any time soon.

Given the border status, Zoi isn't expected to be back in the country until June or July, Sean told 1News.

However, they planned on celebrating her success - and her 21st birthday - when she returned home.