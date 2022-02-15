Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins silver in snowboard big air

Relive 1News' live updates of the women's snowboard big air final, where Kiwi Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won silver, her second medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott competes in the snowboard big air qualifying at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Source: Associated Press)

What an incredible finish that was! All the plaudits must go to Anna Gasser, who laid down a brilliant trick on her final run under all sorts of pressure. Of course, a huge moment in history for New Zealand snow sports as well. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has become the first Kiwi to win more than one medal at a Winter Olympic Games and extends her total medal count to three - two more than any other Kiwi athlete.

To recap the final results:

1st - Anna Gasser (AUT) - 185.50

2nd - Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (NZL) - 177.00

3rd - Kokomo Murase (JPN) - 171.50

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott goes huge for a backside double cork 1260 on her final run but can't quite land it! That means she will claim silver! Anna Gasser has defended her gold medal in incredible fashion.

Anna Gasser has one run to try and topple the Kiwi. She's the defending gold medallist and she stomps a huge double cork 1260!! That could be what she needs! It's a 95.50!!!! My goodness!

Murase now. Oh she can't land either! That means Sadowski-Synnott is guaranteed either a silver or gold!

Iwabuchi, in fourth spot. Oh my goodness she's attempted a triple underflip!! She just, and I mean just, fails to land it. My word, that would've been a huge score. Her fellow competitors embrace her at the bottom in awe of that trick.

Now we're up to the top four. It all comes down to this...

Baird scores 61.25 on her final jump meaning she will finish in seventh place. Dutch rider Peperkamp is up next and earns a 69.75. She will finish sixth.

Australian Tess Coady up next. Much like Blouin she needs a big score to put her in the running for a medal. Ooh she can't get all the way around and has a heavy landing on her side. She seems to be fine though. Unfortunately she is out of the running now.

Blouin up next. A big score here and she will challenge the top three. But she can't land!! She is out of the running now.

Chinese rider Rong now. She fell on her first run but made up with it with an 85.75 on her second. She nails a 900 double cab underflip on her third run and scores a 74.25, good enough for fifth at this point in time.

Langland, Onitsuka and Morgan are all out. Just nine riders remain.

The third round begins. The start list now goes from the lowest score rider to the highest score. This means Sadowski-Synnott will again drop in last.

So to recap before we start the third and final round:

1st - Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (NZL) - 177.00

2nd - Anna Gasser (AUT) - 176.75

3rd - Kokomo Murase (JPN) - 171.50

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott up next to finish the second round. She goes with a big backside 1080. It's not her biggest jump or her biggest trick. But it's a solid jump that will put her on the podium. It's an 83.75 and she's back up into first place!!

Fellow Japanese rider Murase up next and she also puts down a clean frontside 1080. It earns her a score of 91.50!! She flies up into second place!

Iwabuchi stomps a big backside double 1080 and scores a 82.25, putting her in silver medal position for now.

Blouin now. She crashed on her first run so needs a big score here....and she's landed a very smooth double cork 1080, earning her a score of 86.25. The world champion is back in with a podium shout now.

Onitsuka has recovered from her heavy fall to drop in for her second run. She's just unable to land cleanly and that'll be costly. It's only a 54.50 and she is effectively out now. But deserves the plaudits just for going back up and jumping again after that fall.

Austrian Anna Gasser up next. She already has a 90.00 and she stomps her second run too! It's a backside double cork 1080 and it's good enough for a 86.75! She is back in the lead.

Here's Coady now, who scored 85.00 on her first jump. Nearly lands a backside double 1080 but just sits back too far on impact. Still one more chance for her to nail a podium spot though.

Morgan also cleans it up on her second run, scoring 73.50.

Rong lands her second jump, a frontside double cork 1080, and scores 85.75! Great effort from the hometown hero. Another jump like that and she will be in with a medal shout.

Baird up now and scores just 48.75 on run number two. Tough to see her pushing for a podium spot now.

Peperkamp lands another solid trick earning her a 72. She's in first place now but is unlikely to stay there.

Langland is back up for the start of round two. Again she can't land! She is effectively out of the competition now.

New Zealand's own Zoi Sadowski-Synnott now. Wow! She casually lands a huge double cork 1080 as easily as you like! It's 93.25!! Zoi is in the lead!

The very talented 17-year-old Japanese rider Kokomo Murase drops in and stomps a 1080. She scores 80.00 and goes into fourth.

Reira Iwabuchi of Japan now. A stylish double cork 1080 with a slight hand touch on landing. It earns her 83.75 and she goes into third place for now.

World champion Laurie Blouin dropping in now, and she's unable to land cleanly. That puts her under a lot of pressure now. She will need to land her next two runs cleanly to have any chance at a medal.

The first of the Japanese riders Miyabi Onitsuka is up next. Ooh she has taken a big fall there and is struggling to get up. That was nasty, let's hope she's ok. She is helped off the course a bit winded.

Now, here is defending gold medallist Anna Gasser of Austria. She stomps a huge double cork 1080! That was massive! Surely in for a big score....yes it's a 90.00!! Gasser takes the lead.

Slopestyle bronze medallist Tess Coady, of Australia, continues her good form at these Games, landing a very clean frontside double cork 1080. It's an 85.00! That's the best score so far and puts her in a great spot for the rest of the competition.

German rider Annika Morgan drops in next, and she is also unable to land her first run, earning a score of just 15.50. You can feel the pressure here.

Local favourite Ge Rong of China is up next and she can't quite land a double cork 1080, just falling forwards upon landing. She scores just 29.00

Canada's Jasmine Baird is the third rider to drop in, and lands a very stylish double cab underflip. It earns her a score of 68.75 and she jumps into the lead.

Peperkamp lands a 900, missing her grab. She scores 64.25 to take the lead.

Langland is unable to land a cab 1080, and scores just 25.25 on her first run. Up next is Melissa Peperkamp of the Netherlands.

2.30pm: We're underway for run number one. American Hailey Langland is up first. As top qualifier, Sadowski-Synnott will be the last of the 12 riders to drop in.

In the big air format, riders must perform at least two different tricks across their three runs, with the best two combined for their final score.

Sadowski-Synnott comes into Tuesday's final as the top qualifier and the odds-on favourite to top the podium. She cruised through Monday's qualifying and looked a cut above the rest of the competition.

However, this is an event that has no margin for error, and even just one mistake could be costly.

Four years ago in PyeongChang, Sadowski-Synnott won bronze in big air as a 16-year-old, instantly becoming a household name in New Zealand.

This time, the Kiwi's main competition is likely to come from Japanese trio Kokomo Murase, Reira Iwabuchi and Miyabi Onitsuka as well as big air world champion Laurie Blouin, of Canada.

Last week, Sadowski-Synnott made history by becoming the first New Zealander to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics, winning the slopestyle event with a brilliant final run.