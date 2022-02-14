Parliament press gallery journalist returns negative Covid-19 PCR test

Source: 1News

A Parliament press gallery journalist has returned a negative Covid-19 PCR test after previously testing positive following a rapid antigen test.

The Beehive, New Zealand's Parliament. (Source: 1News)

On Monday afternoon 30 members of the media took rapid antigen tests.

It comes after 981 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand were announced by the Ministry of Health on Monday.

"Once again, the further increase in new cases today [Monday] is another reminder that, as expected, the highly transmissible Omicron variant is now spreading in our communities as we have seen in other countries," the ministry said.

