Parliament press gallery journalist returns positive Covid-19 RAT test

A Parliament press gallery journalist has tested positive for Covid-19 after taking a rapid antigen test.

They are isolating at home and a follow-up PCR test is being undertaken.

It comes after 30 members of the media took rapid antigen tests this afternoon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Boomfield will be speaking from Parliament in a post-Cabinet address at 4pm.

It comes as there are 981 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Monday, the Ministry of Health announced.

The cases are in Northland (21), Auckland (768), Waikato (82), Bay of Plenty (23), Lakes (12), Hawke’s Bay (5), MidCentral (5), Taranaki (1), Tairawhiti (6), Wairarapa (12), Wellington (6), Hutt Valley (14), Nelson Marlborough (2), Canterbury (4), South Canterbury (1) and Southern (19).

"Once again, the further increase in new cases today is another reminder that, as expected, the highly transmissible Omicron variant is now spreading in our communities as we have seen in other countries," the ministry said.

Thirty-nine people are in hospital with the virus. No one is in an intensive care or high dependency unit.