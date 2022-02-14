981 new community Covid-19 cases on Monday

There are 981 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Monday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A doctor taking a nasal swab. (Source: istock.com)

The cases are in Northland (21), Auckland (768), Waikato (82), Bay of Plenty (23), Lakes (12), Hawke’s Bay (5), MidCentral (5), Taranaki (1), Tairawhiti (6), Wairarapa (12), Wellington (6), Hutt Valley (14), Nelson Marlborough (2), Canterbury (4), South Canterbury (1) and Southern (19).

"Once again, the further increase in new cases today is another reminder that, as expected, the highly transmissible Omicron variant is now spreading in our communities as we have seen in other countries," the ministry said.

Thirty-nine people are in hospital with the virus. No one is in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

A total of 17,616 Covid-19 tests had been done in the last 24 hours.

A total of 21,588 booster doses were administered on Sunday "despite the weather", the ministry said. The total is now 1,912,046.

"The Big Boost Week continues to see tens of thousands of people going out to get their booster dose each day," it said in a statement.

"The vaccine remains our best defence against Covid-19. People who are vaccinated are less likely to get seriously unwell or be hospitalised than people who haven’t been vaccinated.

"The booster vaccine offers a high level of protection against Omicron, so if it’s been three months since you got your second dose, please get your booster as soon as possible.

"The Ministry of Health would like to thank everyone in New Zealand who has been vaccinated. You are doing your bit for the public health response."

The ministry also announced 25 cases at the border on Monday, eight of which had been deemed historical.

The known locations the cases had travelled from was India (2) and Malaysia (1). The locations for the remaining 14 were listed as unknown.

It comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said earlier today Cabinet would be considering moving into Phase 2 of the Omicron response.

On Sunday, 810 community cases were announced.