Whiteout conditions force postponement of freeski slopestyle

Heavy snow and strong winds have led to the postponement of the women's freeski slopestyle qualifying at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday.

Volunteers clear the course as the start of the women's slopestyle qualification was delayed. (Source: Associated Press)

The competition was scheduled to start at 3pm (NZ time) but was delayed for two hours as whiteout conditions engulfed the course at Zhangjiakou.

The weather failed to improve and the qualifying was rescheduled for Monday. An updated programme for Monday's events is set to be released this evening.

New Zealand skier Margaux Hackett was one of the athletes affected and she will need to wait another day until she can lay down a run worthy of a spot in the final.

Earlier in the week she struggled in the big air qualifying, crashing twice having already suffered an injury in training.

Despite the disappointment, Hackett managed to land a clean switch right side 900 on her third and final run, scoring a 65.00. She finished 22nd out of 26 skiers.