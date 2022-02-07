Kiwi freeskier Margaux Hackett crashes out of big air qualifying

By Sean Nugent, 1News Digital Producer
Source: 1News

Kiwi freeskier Margaux Hackett has crashed out of women's big air qualifying at the Beijing Olympics after being unable to put down two clean runs.

Margaux Hackett falls during the women's freeski big air qualifying at the Beijing Olympics.

Margaux Hackett falls during the women's freeski big air qualifying at the Beijing Olympics. (Source: Getty)

The 22-year-old fell on both her first and second runs, essentially ruling her out of the competition that is scored by a combination of the best two scores from three runs.

On her first attempt, Hackett attempted a misty 900 but landed heavy on the front of her skis, her left ski popping off and causing her to fall.

It meant the pressure was on going into her second run, with the 22-year-old needing to put down a clean jump in order to remain in contention to qualify for the final.

However, she was unable to pull herself around and finish her rotation before landing, causing her to fall once again.

The two falls gave her scores of just 9.75 and 9.00 out of 100.

Despite the disappointment, Hackett managed to land a clean switch right side 900 on her third and final run, scoring a 65.00.

Hackett will be back in action on February 13 in slopestyle qualifying.

SportWinter Olympics

Popular Stories

1

Kylie Jenner gives birth to second baby

2

188 community cases in New Zealand on Monday

3

Shots fired after large fight at Auckland bar

4

Man allowed to see dying father after 60-hour MIQ hunger strike

5

Reece Walsh reportedly eyeing shock Warriors departure

Latest Stories

Tonga extends lockdown as Covid cases rise

Kiwi freeskier Margaux Hackett crashes out of big air qualifying

Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come 'any day'

Legendary Indian singer dies after contracting Covid-19

US reinforcement troops arrive in Poland amid Russia tensions

Related Stories

'Emotional' Sadowski-Synnott gets gold medal after historic win

'Dream come true' - Sadowski-Synnott on winning Olympic gold

Kiwi snowboarder Tiarn Collins misses out on slopestyle final

Sadowski-Synnott family celebrate 'absolutely incredible' win