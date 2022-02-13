Protests: Police to have ‘highly visible’ presence in capital

Police will have a “highly visible” presence around Parliament’s grounds on Monday to provide reassurance for those going to work and school in the capital as the anti-mandate protests enter its seventh day.

Police will be out on foot around the railway station area, up Molesworth Street, and on the streets adjoining the protest activity, Superintendent Corrie Parnell said in a statement.

"We encourage commuters to the area to plan for continued traffic disruption, but we want everyone coming into the city to feel safe."

Police will also continue to monitor the protesters, who camped out at the grounds overnight.





"Our planning for a way forward is advanced and we are urging leaders of various protest groups to work with us to clear the roads, and allow the public freedom of movement for traffic and surrounding businesses while retaining their ability to protest lawfully," Parnell said.

"There are a number of complexities in dealing with protesters with a variety of causes and leaders, but we will persist in finding open lines of communication with group leaders as we urge them to engage to work with us.

"We are offering to facilitate an alternative location for the vehicles and camper vans, currently blocking streets around Parliament to be based, while they continue a lawful demonstration at Parliament."

Parnell said police were also concerned about the number of children at the grounds as "health conditions particularly around sanitation, and risk of Covid, are now growing concerns".

"Sanitisation has been in the form of portaloos down there...some of the filming has being quite graphic, particularly around children, and on the grounds the squalor of the water, defecation and surrounding environments."

There have been no further arrests at this stage, after more than 100 were arrested last week.

Day 7 of anti-mandate protest in Wellington (Source: 1News)

There were about 3000 protesters present over the weekend, and a constant presence of 400 to 500 in tents on the grounds and in the surrounding streets.

The police were not involved in the decision to turn Parliament's sprinklers on and to use loud music to try and get rid of protesters, Parnell said.

“It’s not a tactic we would encourage. It is what it is, it happened.”