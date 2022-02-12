Wild weather causes slips, power cuts, transport disruption

Wild weather in parts of the country has cancelled flights, caused transport disruption on roads, caused slips and power outages.

Ex-cyclone Dovi. (Source: Niwa )

Ten domestic flights in and out of Auckland Airport have been cancelled, while two others have been delayed as of 10am on Sunday morning. Two international flights have also been delayed.

Police are urging motorists to avoid non-essential travel after over 35 weather-related incidents were reported to police in Northland overnight.

There's also a power outage in the Far North with thousands of Top Energ customers affected.

Police received several reports of landslips affecting roads and houses in the greater Wellington area, including a large slip which came down across three lanes of SH2 (Western Hutt Road), Korokoro in Lower Hutt, just before 12.30am.

The occupants of a house at the top of the slip were evacuated.

It's also forced the closure of a number of roads in the Wairarapa due to slips.

Meanwhile, a Carterton man became trapped in deep water following flooding on Kokotau Road.The man was able to get out of the vehicle and was not injured. The road is now closed.

A car damaged by a tree in the Auckland suburb of Remuera. (Source: 1News)

The adverse weather has also forced the closure of the Auckland Harbour Bridge, which "will remain closed until winds abate to levels safe for travel", a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

"Waka Kotahi’s current bridge safety protocols require the closure of the bridge to traffic when sustained wind gusts of 90kmp/h or higher are affecting the bridge."

The Western Ring Route, on State Highways 16 and 18, remain open to traffic.

High winds in Auckland has seen branches of trees to come off, with one hitting a car.

It comes after MetService on Sunday issued severe weather warning for central and northern New Zealand as ex-tropical Cyclone Dovi barrels across the central North Island on Sunday morning and into the afternoon, before it's forceast to move to the southeast.

Orange heavy rain warnings are in place for Taranaki; Tongariro National Park and Taupō about and south of Tūrangi; Tasman west of Motueka; Horowhenua and Kāpiti; Marlborough Sounds, Richmond and Bryant Ranges, and Rai Valley; the Tararua Ranges; Wellington and Wairarapa, excluding the Tararua District; Ranges of Buller and Nelson Lakes; and Eastern Marlborough about and south of Ward, and eastern parts of Canterbury about and north of Culverden.

An orange strong wind warning is in place for Auckland; Waikato, Waitomo, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Papamoa; the Taranaki; Coastal Hawke's Bay, including Mahia Peninsula; the Wairarapa; and Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds.

MetService said significant and hazardous waves with the potential of hazardous cross and rip currents are expected as Cyclone DovI passes through the country, with the largest waves are expected on the west coast of the North Island until Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rain affecting areas from Canterbury to the central North Island is expected to ease on Sunday afternoon as the cyclone moves away.