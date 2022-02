Huge waves have crashed down on New Plymouth's coastline as wild weather hits the Taranaki and much of New Zealand.

Video posted on Facebook by Byran Vickery shows massive waves meeting the foreshore, creating whitewash and sea spray.

One man can be seen wading through the swell which crashes over onto an tarseal area.

Large waves were also filmed in Taranaki on Sunday in this video below:

Meanwhile, further south in Plimmerton near Wellington, a car got caught up in a large slip.