Person at Parliament protest taken away on stretcher by police

The anti-Covid-19 vaccine mandate protest outside Parliament is into its fifth day, as police expect demonstrations to continue through the weekend.

It's a wet Saturday outside Parliament with a large group of protesters out in force - many in rain coats and with umbrellas.

The protesters seemed to be in a jovial mood with singing and speeches throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

Heavy rain set in in the afternoon and just after 3pm a group of police entered the protest area and emerged taking away a person on a stretcher.

Earlier in the morning the wet weather didn't deter a game of cricket among children at the protest and a fern was planted on the front lawn of Parliament.

Poilce officers remained at Parliament grounds overnight to monitor the protesters' activities, Superintendent Scott Fraser said on Saturday in a statement.

Earlier on Friday evening, a protester had a suspected medical event within the grounds.

An ambulance was called, but was unable to drive directly to the man due to the protesters' vehicles blocking the surrounding roads.

"This caused a delay in his treatment with ambulance staff having to walk some distance to get to the man who was waiting with Police," Fraser said.

"Despite the very difficult environment, our staff, and our Wellington Free Ambulance colleagues, acted with empathy and professionalism, ensuring this man got the medical treatment he needed."

One person was arrested overnight for breaching bail conditions.

There have been no arrests on Saturday at this stage.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is forecast to lash the capital through to Sunday afternoon, according to MetService.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place, with 100 to 180mm of rainfall expected to accumulate.

A strong wind watch has also been issued for Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds until Sunday afternoon.

Parliament's sprinklers were turned on momentarily on Friday to deter the protesters.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said in a statement on Friday that police will continue to monitor and contain protest activity at Parliament grounds.

"Police have identified a range of different causes and motivations among the protesters, making it difficult to open clear and meaningful lines of communication," he said.

"Misinformation, particularly on social media, has been identified as an issue.

"Some factions are actively promoting false advice about people’s rights and police powers, which is misleading and factually incorrect.

"For example, the use of a particular word or phrase by an individual will not impact the arrest of anyone involved in unlawful activity."

A 'Parliament dance party' has been scheduled to take place on Saturday night.

Former National MP Matt King is expected to attend, joining protesters at the place where he used to work.