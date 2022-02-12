Labour MP's office vandalised with anti-mandate messages

Source: 1News

Labour MP for Ōtaki Terisa Ngobi has had her office vandalised with anti-mandate messages.

Labour MP for Ōtaki Terisa Ngobi

Labour MP for Ōtaki Terisa Ngobi (Source: Getty)

Ngobi posted a video to social media of graffiti on the doors and windows of her office, commenting that it was "not a pleasant sight".

"My staff work really hard in supporting the people of the Ōtaki electorate and shouldn't feel violated when walking in to their place of work," Ngobi wrote.

"I care about my staff, their mental health and safety. To those who keep threatening and defacing our property with vile messages - leave my staff and the residents of Paraparaumu who don't want to see this, alone!"

The Government has responded in the wake of the incident.

"These acts of property damage and harassment are unlawful," a Government spokesperson said.

"The right to protest should always be protected but the damage and intimidation have gone too far.

"People have the choice not to get vaccinated from Covid-19, but they must respect the rights of those who do, who represent an overwhelming majority of New Zealand."

Ngobi urged people to contact her office rather than write messages on her office windows.

"A far more constructive way to express your whakaaro (opinion), one which doesn't harm the wellbeing of others," she said.

New ZealandCovid-19PoliticsWellington

Popular Stories

1

Lotto Powerball player wins $8.5 million

2

Heavy rain, severe winds forecast for parts of NZ

3

Staff, patients test positive for Covid at Auckland City Hospital

4

Labour MP's office vandalised with anti-mandate messages

5

Full video: Anti-mandate protests continue outside Parliament on Saturday

Latest Stories

'Things have taken a turn' - Kiwi in Ukraine to leave after Govt warning

Lotto Powerball player wins $8.5 million

Staff, patients test positive for Covid at Auckland City Hospital

Former National MP Matt King speaks at anti-mandate protest

Former Samoan PM comes to Auckland for medical care

Related Stories

Lotto Powerball player wins $8.5 million

Staff, patients test positive for Covid at Auckland City Hospital

Former National MP Matt King speaks at anti-mandate protest

Calls for Govt to approve ‘game-changing’ Covid-19 test