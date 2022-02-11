Covid-19 case at Lower Hutt school

Petone Central School in Lower Hutt says there is confirmed case of Covid-19 in its school community.

Petone Central School. (Source: Google Maps)

The positive case was at the school on Tuesday, the principal and members of the board announced on the school's website.

The school, which teaches students from Year 1 to 8, said the parents or caregivers of students deemed close contacts had been contacted.

Due to the case in-person learning has been stopped while close contacts are tested.

The school is closed on Friday and will be moving to online learning for at least 10 days from Monday.

Students and their whanau who are not close contacts are asked to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms.

Petone Central School is the latest school to record a Covid-19 case.

A student at Auckland’s Pakuranga College tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, while about six Waikato schools reported cases on the first week of school.

A record 446 community Covid-19 cases were recorded in New Zealand on Friday.