Student at Auckland school tests positive for Covid-19

A student at Auckland’s Pakuranga College has on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19.

Michael Williams. (Source: 1News)

Pakuranga Principal Michael Williams told 1News the student is “happy” and learning from home.

He said the school has protective measures in place, including mask wearing, ventilation, sanitising and social distancing.

Williams said there are no close contacts linked to the positive case. However, the Ministry of Health found “some” social contacts.

It's unknown if the case is the Omicron variant.

He assured students, parents and caregivers that schools “are safe” and students should return to school.

It comes after six Waikato schools reported positive Covid-19 cases on the first week of school.

A further four cases were found in students at Te Mata Primary School in Havelock North, Hastings.

Meanwhile, 12 students at St Paul's Collegiate, in Hamilton, tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a camp.