Student at Auckland school tests positive for Covid-19

Source: 1News

A student at Auckland’s Pakuranga College has on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19.

Michael Williams.

Michael Williams. (Source: 1News)

Pakuranga Principal Michael Williams told 1News the student is “happy” and learning from home.

He said the school has protective measures in place, including mask wearing, ventilation, sanitising and social distancing.

Williams said there are no close contacts linked to the positive case. However, the Ministry of Health found “some” social contacts.

It's unknown if the case is the Omicron variant.

He assured students, parents and caregivers that schools “are safe” and students should return to school.

It comes after six Waikato schools reported positive Covid-19 cases on the first week of school.

A further four cases were found in students at Te Mata Primary School in Havelock North, Hastings.

Meanwhile, 12 students at St Paul's Collegiate, in Hamilton, tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a camp.

New ZealandCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

202 new Covid-19 community cases on Tuesday

2

14 schools, 10 ECEs managing Covid cases

3

Crowd swells at anti vaccine mandate protest at Parliament

4

Student at Auckland school tests positive for Covid-19

5

Wellington's weather win - rain kills unwanted marine species

Latest Stories

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern speaks after Cabinet meeting

Cleaning business apologises for graphic social media images

MFAT urges Kiwis in Ukraine to come home if possible

New Winter Olympics event marred by uniform disqualifications

Rush on banned age-appropriate Holocaust book

Related Stories

14 schools, 10 ECEs managing Covid cases

Crowd swells at anti vaccine mandate protest at Parliament

Omicron outbreak will put 'significant strain' on NZ's health care system - modelling

202 new Covid-19 community cases on Tuesday