Bad weather cuts off some West Coast communities

The only way in and out of the West Coast town of Karamea is crumbling and covered in rocks and debris.

The town is an isolated place, normally. On Friday, the only access was by helicopter.

Karamea is one of the many small communities on the West Coast that remained cut off as of Friday evening after heavy rain caused major damage to roads, rail lines, and infrastructure across the region.

In Westport, the damage by the flood wasn’t as bad as feared. Still, more than 100 spent the night in an evacuation centre.

One of those was Maureen Rowse, who told 1News she didn’t like the thought of staying at home.

“Looked as though it would get worse,” she said.

Another local, Vivian Hewitt, was keen to see the town’s flooding infrastructure upgraded after multiple weather events.

“They need to drastically fix it.”

On Thursday night, she got a knock on the door and was told to evacuate.

“There’s some lovely people, it’s been good,” Hewitt, who endured a sleepless night, said of the evacuation centre.

“It’s just been different and then you’re a bit nervy.”

Earlier this month, some Buller residents were evacuated because of heavy rain. They were allowed home when the downpour subsided.

The mayor and local MP were checking out the damage on Friday.

Labour’s Damien O'Connor said the Government had a focus on mitigating and adapting to climate change.

“The events of the past few months here in Westport are a reminder that we need to get on with that work," he said.

Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine said there were mitigation measures on the way, including flood walls.

MetService has placed a heavy rain watch from Saturday evening in the ranges of Buller and Nelson lakes.