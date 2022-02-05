Evacuated West Coast residents to return home as rain eases

Buller residents who evacuated their homes on Friday can now safely return home, with heavy rain subsiding and the aftermath not as severe as feared, Civil Defence says.

Evacuation sign in Buller (Source: Buller Emergency Management)

Friday afternoon saw parts of the West Coast district bracing for heavy rain, dangerous river conditions and flooding, with Westport residents told to evacuate their homes.

Civil Defence on Saturday said the aftermath of heavy rain had “not been as severe as we feared”, and encouraged anybody in Westport’s evacuation areas to return to their homes.

“The team will be doing further inspections and reconnaissance up the Buller Gorge and north of Westport to Karamea. We will inform the community of any further issues in those areas once identified.”

Though there was still some occasional rain forecast for Saturday, MetService confirmed the heaviest rain had now eased.

Nelson Tasman also saw flooding and slips throughout the region on Friday, but Civil Defence said the rain wasn't as bad as it could have been there either.

State Highway 6 south of Fox Glacier township to Haast reopened this morning around 10am. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said people should anticipate a single lane in places and take care while on the route.

Hira to Rai Valley Closure, SH6 (Source: 1 News)

The Lower Buller Gorge, SH6, into Westport from Inangahua has closed with a fresh slip.

SH6 linking Nelson and Marlborough from the Rai Valley is likely to remain closed all of Saturday and overnight. SH6 Hira to Rai Valley, through the Whangamoas is also closed.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said this part of SH6 linking Nelson and Marlborough would remain closed and may not open Saturday or overnight.

Westport Airport had received 277mm of rain since Wednesday, more than double its February average.

Wednesday was also Westport’s wettest day in February ever, with records going back to 1944.

Many people had been evacuated in preparation for severe weather, including 15 people who were airlifted from a property in Buller overnight.

They were taken from their Powerhouse Road property on Friday night by bus to an evacuation centre after a creek flooded and cut off road access.

The Buller Emergency Operations Centre remained fully staffed, with about 100 people staying there on Friday evening.

Four people, including a one-year-old girl, were rescued by helicopter from the top of a tractor after flooding north of Westport on Friday afternoon.

Civil Defence urged those returning home to be cautious,as they could encounter slips, debris and surface water on the road.