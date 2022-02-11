Anti-mandate protests outside Parliament for fifth day

Source: 1News

The anti-Covid-19 vaccine mandate protest outside Parliament has entered its fifth day, as police expect demonstrations to continue through the weekend.

It's a wet Saturday morning outside Parliament with a large group of protesters out in force - many in rain coats and with umbrellas.

The wet weather didn't deter a game of cricket among children at the protest.

A fern has been planted on the front lawn of Parliament.

Heavy rain is forecast to lash the capital through to Sunday afternoon, according to MetService.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place, with 100 to 180mm of rainfall expected to accumulate.

A strong wind watch has also been issued for Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds until Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Sprinklers turned on protesters by Parliament Speaker

Police said in a statement on Friday night that Molesworth Street remained blocked by over 100 vehicles including large trucks, campervans and cars.

Meanwhile, Parliament's sprinklers were turned on momentarily on Friday to deter the protesters.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said in a statement on Friday that police will continue to monitor and contain protest activity at Parliament grounds.

"Police have identified a range of different causes and motivations among the protesters, making it difficult to open clear and meaningful lines of communication," he said.

"Misinformation, particularly on social media, has been identified as an issue.

"Some factions are actively promoting false advice about people’s rights and police powers, which is misleading and factually incorrect.

"For example, the use of a particular word or phrase by an individual will not impact the arrest of anyone involved in unlawful activity."

READ MORE: Protest: Range of different causes and motivations, police say

A 'Parliament dance party' has been scheduled to take place on Saturday night.

Former National MP Matt King is expected to attend, joining protesters at the place where he used to work.

New ZealandWellingtonCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Anti-mandate protests outside Parliament for fifth day

2

Live stream: Anti-mandate protests continue outside Parliament on Saturday

3

Record 446 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Friday

4

Brisbane-based Kiwi who caught Omicron weeks ago still affected

5

Protest: Range of different causes and motivations, police say

Latest Stories

Anti-mandate protests outside Parliament for fifth day

Phoenix women break win drought in first season

Pedestrian dies following collision with car in Wellington

Live stream: Anti-mandate protests continue outside Parliament on Saturday

White House says Russia could invade Ukraine within the week

Related Stories

Pedestrian dies following collision with car in Wellington

Live stream: Anti-mandate protests continue outside Parliament on Saturday

Brisbane-based Kiwi who caught Omicron weeks ago still affected

Covid-19: $38.7m in overdue MIQ bills still sought