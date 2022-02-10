More rain expected for flood-hit Buller District

Further rain is expected to arrive in the flood-hit Buller District today and reach well into the weekend.

Flooding at St Canice's Primary School in Westport. (Source: 1 News)

About 100 people have spent the night in evacuation centres as a result of the heavy rain on Wednesday night through Thursday.

The heavy rain led to a state of emergency being declared in the Buller District.

A compulsory evacuation was ordered for some Westport residents. Heavy rain had coincided with high tide, threatening to flood low-lying areas.

The evacuation came just six days after flooding forced people out of their homes.

Hamish Mcleod, a farmer in the Buller District, told 1News on Thursday floodwater from the Maruia River had reached his property for the first time ever.

He said it was frightening to watch the water rise up onto his property, which is located 15 minutes south of Murchison on the Shenandoah Highway.

After 11 years on the farm, Mcleod said Thursday’s flooding was “the worst it has ever been”.

"It was very frightening seeing the water coming onto our property as it had never done so before. It was rising so fast and we had no idea this was coming. We didn’t know what to expect and as the water got closer to the house we started packing up our belongings.

“We sent our two children with their grandparents to their house down the road in a tractor to keep them safe as we didn’t know if our house was going to fully flood or not.”

A heavy rain watch is in place for the district until 12pm on Sunday.