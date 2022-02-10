Drone footage over Westport shows flooding from Buller River

Drone footage over Westport shows flood waters moving across farmland, after the Buller River burst its banks in some places.

Heavy rain overnight, and continued rainfall on Thursday saw a state of emergency declared in the Buller District.

Though rain was easing, Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine earlier told Breakfast river levels were high with plenty of surface flooding.

He said that Reefton, a town further inland, had been hit hard by rainfall and the river there was the highest locals had ever seen it.

Peak river flows were expected around midday.

State of emergency declared in Buller after heavy rain

"That water reports into the Buller (river) and eventually into Westport so that's where that area of concern is," Cleine said.

Low lying areas of Westport have been advised to evacuate because of rising river levels in Buller.

Civil Defence said evacuation centres had been arranged at Sergeants Hill Hall, South School Hall, Waimangaro Hall, and Carters Beach Moter Camp.