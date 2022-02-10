Man details ‘frightening’ moment floodwaters reached his farm

A farmer in the Buller district says floodwater from the Maruia River reached his property for the first time ever on Thursday, leaving him and his family fearful for the fate of their home.

Hamish Mcleod with his two daughters (Source: 1 News)

Heavy rain has had a significant impact on the West Coast overnight, and through Thursday, with a state of emergency declared in the Buller district.

Hamish Mcleod told 1News it was frightening to watch the water rise up onto his property, which is located 15 minutes south of Murchison on the Shenandoah Highway.

After 11 years on the farm, Mcleod said Thursday’s flooding was “the worst it has ever been”.

"It was very frightening seeing the water coming onto our property as it had never done so before. It was rising so fast and we had no idea this was coming. We didn’t know what to expect and as the water got closer to the house we started packing up our belongings.

“We sent our two children with their grandparents to their house down the road in a tractor to keep them safe as we didn’t know if our house was going to fully flood or not.”

Mcleod filmed the water flowing onto his property while standing on the top of a truck.

Floodwaters had since caused a lot of damage to their property, though he said he hadn’t lost any animals, unlike his neighbours.

“Hearing the stock mooing as they were being swept down the river was heartbreaking to hear.

“Now we wait for the water to drop to see the real extent of the damage it has caused before we start another big clean up.”

It comes as Civil Defence told some Westport residents to evacuate on Thursday afternoon, as heavy rain coinciding with high tide threatened to flood low-lying areas.

Civil Defence said evacuation centres had been arranged for residents in case they were needed. They were set up at Sergeants Hill hall and South School hall.