Residents in parts of Westport told to evacuate

Heavy rain and the looming high tide has seen some Westport residents directed to evacuate due to the threat of flooding in low-lying areas.

A state of emergency has been declared in Buller District after heavy rain caused surface flooding, closing roads and leaving the region isolated.

Flooding at St Canice's Primary School in Westport. (Source: 1 News)

It followed a busy night for authorities on the West Coast with heavy rain forcing the evacuation of people from some homes overnight.

"The modelling suggests that low laying areas of Westport are at serious risk of flooding and we must put people’s safety first," Civil Defence's Bob Dickson said.

"We put a mandatory evacuation order in place for these at-risk areas in Westport to ensure residents safety."

The Buller River had burst its banks in parts.

An evacuation centre was set up at Sergeants Hill Hall, South School Hall, Waimangaro Hall, and Carters Beach Moter Camp for people who can’t stay with family or friends on high ground outside of the evacuation zones.

The area was hit by heavy rain last week, with some people evacuated and communities bracing for dangerous river conditions and flooding.

Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine on Thursday said more wet weather was expected, but the impacts were "not expected to be this great".

"Unstable weather events are unfortunately becoming the new normal, and as a community, we need to make sure that we are prepared and resilient to look after both ourselves, and our neighbours."

On Thursday afternoon, he urged people to pass on the evacuation directive to neighbours, if they could do so safely.

"I know that leaving your homes behind again can be really disruptive and distressing, especially for those who went through this ordeal last week, but it’s critical we all do so to keep ourselves safe.”

Westport's floating basin after heavy rain on February 10. (Source: 1 News)

One man filmed water from the Maruia River flowing onto his property, located 15 minutes south of Murchison on the Shenandoah highway.

Hamish McCleod said the water had never entered the property before.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said firefighters were called to reports of flooding at 15 homes throughout Westport, Reefton, Granity and Waimangaroa.

In Waimangaroa, at least two houses were evacuated overnight due to a slip in the township, though a FENZ spokesperson couldn't say exactly how many evacuations took place.

Before the state of emergency declaration, Cleine on Thursday morning said it had been raining all night, and further evacuations were expected.

He said it had been "pretty full on".

Though the rain was starting to ease in Westport, Cleine said river levels were high with plenty of surface flooding.

"Reefton was hit quite hard last night the river is the highest locals have seen it up there," Cleine said.

"That water reports into the Buller [River] and eventually into Westport so that's where that area of concern is."

He said peak river flows were expected around midday on Thursday.

As of 7:30am Thursday morning, MetService said Westport had recorded 468mm of rain for the month, eclipsing the April 1957 monthly total of 453.4mm. And, only 10 days into February, Westport has had its wettest month yet, since records began in 1944.

State highways in the district are also closed in eight places:

• SH6 Westport to Punakaiki - Surface flooding

• SH6 Inangahua to Westport - Lower Buller Gorge - Surface flooding

• SH6 8 Mile to Inangahua - Surface flooding

• SH6, SH65 Murchison to Springs Junction - Multiple slips

• SH7 Springs Junction to Reefton - Rahu Saddle - Surface flooding

• SH67 Westport to Mokihinui - Heavy rain

• SH67 Mokihiniu to Karamea - Heavy rain

• SH69 Inangahua to Reefton - Surface flooding

Reefton experienced surface flooding throughout parts of the township, where an evacuation centre has been set up at the Welfare Centre at Reefton Area School.

Buller District Council and WestReef staff spent much of Wednesday night assessing damage to infrastructure.