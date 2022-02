One person has died after a crash involving a car, campervan and milk tanker in Waikato on Wednesday night.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The crash occurred on State Highway 1 at Lichfield, south of Putaruru.

It was reported to emergency services just after 9.20pm.

One person in the car died at the scene, police said.

Two other people were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The road remains closed. Police say it's expected to open later this morning.