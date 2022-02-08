Harry Styles’ Kiwi band mate describes him as a 'legend'

Harry Styles is one of the biggest names in the music industry, and one of his Kiwi bandmates thinks he's great to work with.

Tauranga-born Naomi Ludlow, better known by her stage name "Ny Oh", had been touring with the global superstar since the release of his solo album, Fine Line.

And she’s a triple threat – playing guitar and keyboard, while providing back-up vocals.

She was found by some of Styles’ producers and friends while she was playing a gig in Los Angeles.

“They just saw me and were like, hey, do you want to do this thing? I was like, OK, sounds good!”

The 27-year-old recently finished the US leg of Styles’ second concert tour.

As for what he was like behind the scenes, Ny Oh said he was a “legend”.

“I can honestly say that, so it’s so wonderful to work for a human being who has a vision, a beautiful vision for life."

Ny Oh recently came out of MIQ here in New Zealand, just in time for the release of her own EP in the start of March.

“People can expect full wahine power, people can expect story-telling but through the lens of nature and through the lens of love and loneliness.”

She planned to return to the UK later this year to continue Harry Styles’ tour across Europe.