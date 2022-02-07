Body of missing man found in Clutha River

A body, believed to be that of a man missing for nearly a week, has been found in the Clutha River in Otago.

Clutha River (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The body was recovered from the river on Monday afternoon, police say.

They say the body was initially discovered by members of the public in the river near Teviot around 4.30pm on Monday.

While a post mortem and formal identification process is yet to be completed, it is believed to be that of missing man Rian Williamson.

The 20-year-old was last seen in Roxburgh on February 2.

"Rian’s family has been advised and Police extend their condolences to them at this time," police said.