'Emotional' Sadowski-Synnott gets gold medal after historic win

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has recieved her gold medal early Monday morning, after her history-making performance in the women's slopestyle final in Beijing.

The 20-year-old secured gold with a spectacular final run at Genting Snow Park slopes on Sunday afternoon.

She had to wait until later on Sunday night (local time) to get her hands on the historic gold medal.

"Honestly, [I was] a little bit emotional [on the podium], I can’t believe I’m here right now holding an Olympic gold medal around my neck," she told Sky TV.

"I don’t think it will sink in for a while. I can’t believe I landed that run, looking back on it, I can’t believe it."

Prior to the medal ceremony, Sadowski-Synnott told 1News she had "been dreaming of this moment for a while so it's pretty special".

"It means so much to me, I can’t believe how far my snowboarding has come in the last four years and to win gold at the Olympics is a dream come true.

"I've been dreaming about this since I was a little kid and to make it happen today I'm in disbelief."

