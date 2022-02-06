'Dream come true' - Sadowski-Synnott on winning Olympic gold

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has described her gold medal-winning performance at the Beijing Winter Olympics a "dream come true".

The 20-year-old snowboarder made history on Sunday afternoon, becoming the first New Zealander to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

She was incredible under pressure, maintaining her composure to stomp some huge jumps and shoot up the podium from silver to gold on the final run of the women's slopestyle competition.

"I'm so stoked to land my last run. I've been dreaming of this moment for a while so it's pretty special," she told 1News prior to the medal ceremony.

"It means so much to me, I can’t believe how far my snowboarding has come in the last four years and to win gold at the Olympics is a dream come true."

Sadowski-Synnott breaks New Zealand's 70-year gold medal duck at the Winter Olympics, while also becoming the first New Zealander to win more than one medal at the Winter Olympics, having also won bronze in big air at PyeongChang in 2018.

Prior to Sunday, Annelise Coberger's silver medal in slalom at Albertville 1992 was New Zealand's best result at at Winter Olympics.

