Watch: A look at strict Winter Olympics security in Beijing

Source: 1News

China is determined to have zero Covid in the community, a difficult task considering Beijing is about to host the Winter Olympics.

However, Beijing has created a "closed-loop system" that sees athletes, teams and media separated from the Chinese public.

1News reporter Jordan Oppert said special taxis and trains were used to transport those at the Olympics around the different venues and media centre, with heavy surveillance on hand to stop anyone venturing out into the public.

The opening ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are set to begin early on Saturday morning (NZ time), while the first Kiwis will be in action in snowboarding on Saturday afternoon.

Take a look at the tight security measures in the video above.

New ZealandWinter OlympicsAsia

Popular Stories

1

209 new Covid-19 community cases on Friday

2

Police name baby and woman killed in Waikato crash

3

Novavax Covid vaccine gets provisional Medsafe tick for NZ use

4

Anti-vaxxers target Northland vaccine, testing site

5

Djokovic vows to tell his 'version' of Australian Open saga

Latest Stories

Māori reach 90 per cent partially vaccinated

Watch: A look at strict Winter Olympics security in Beijing

Anti-vaxxers target Northland vaccine, testing site

Reserves announced for NBA's All-Star Game

Novavax Covid vaccine gets provisional Medsafe tick for NZ use

Related Stories

NZ's greatest Olympian Lisa Carrington honoured with damehood

2021 in review: Moments that made us proud to be Kiwis

China warns of 'politicising sports' after O'Connor's comment

Robertson: NZ won't be at China Games at 'ministerial level'