Watch: A look at strict Winter Olympics security in Beijing

China is determined to have zero Covid in the community, a difficult task considering Beijing is about to host the Winter Olympics.

However, Beijing has created a "closed-loop system" that sees athletes, teams and media separated from the Chinese public.

1News reporter Jordan Oppert said special taxis and trains were used to transport those at the Olympics around the different venues and media centre, with heavy surveillance on hand to stop anyone venturing out into the public.

The opening ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are set to begin early on Saturday morning (NZ time), while the first Kiwis will be in action in snowboarding on Saturday afternoon.

Take a look at the tight security measures in the video above.