Ardern acknowledges Defence Force ‘burden’ as MIQ winds down

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has thanked border workers for their service at MIQ facilities as some sites will return to being hotels when Aoteroa’s borders reopen.

In Thursday’s border reopening speech, Ardern announced a plan to eventually scale down MIQ once the border has reopened.

She said the Defence Force personnel would then withdraw from MIQ as soon as self-isolation at home was more commonplace for international travellers.

An MIQ facility fence. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

“A core quarantine capacity will be maintained that can be scaled up as required, which will form the basis of a future National Quarantine Service.”

Ardern then thanked border workers for giving up their “normal lives to protect others”.

“You worked at the frontline of Covid when there was no way to protect yourself other than rigorous infection controls – some of which meant you gave up your normal lives to protect others. I can’t imagine the burden that presented.”

In her announcement, the PM recalled a story of a returning New Zealander who encountered a member of the Defence Force at the border.

“No story for me sums up what you have done better, than that shared with me by a Kiwi who came home after spending the first wave of Covid overseas.

“As she stepped on New Zealand soil, a member of the Defence Force gave the newest arrivals a briefing and concluded with - 'Welcome home, you are all safe now,' - It was enough to make that returning Kiwi break down and cry,” Ardern said.

The NZ Army has previously said that it would take three years to rebuild its force after manning isolation facilities had led to missed training and soldiers leaving from burnout.

There are currently 33 managed isolation or quarantine facilities in Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Wellington and Christchurch, but that number is expected to decrease following the reopening of the border.

Once the border has reopened, MIQ facilities will only be used at the border for "high-risk" overseas travellers such as people who are unvaccinated, Ardern said.

Managed isolation facilities will also continue to be used for positive cases in the community who can’t isolate at home.

With reduced MIQ capacity, some hotels would return to their “traditional use” in order to “support the return of tourists,” Ardern said.

Ardern said the Government would release more information about the new National Quarantine Service later in the year.