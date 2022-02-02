142 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Wednesday

There are 142 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Health workers at a Covid-19 testing station in Auckland. (Source: Getty)

The cases are in Northland (11), Auckland (103), Waikato (12), Rotorua (2), Bay of Plenty (5), Taranaki (3), Hawke’s Bay (1), Nelson Marlborough (2) and Canterbury (3).

Six people are in hospital with the virus. No one is in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The ministry said 10 of Northland's 11 new cases had been linked to earlier cases. Investigations are underway for the remaining case.

Of Northland's 11 new cases, nine are in Kerikeri, one is in Whangārei and one is in Kaikohe.

In relation to Waikato's 12 new cases, the ministry said case investigations are underway to determine a source of exposure for a "number of unlinked cases".

One of Rotorua's two cases have been linked to an earlier case. The other is under investigation.

Three of Bay of Plenty's five new cases had been linked to previous cases. Investigations are ongoing for the remaining two.

The five cases are in Tauranga.

The new case in Hawke's Bay is linked to a known case, the ministry said. Any locations of interest associated with the case will be published on the ministry's website.

Both of Nelson Marlborough's two new cases are linked to existing cases.

Two of Canterbury's three cases were announced on Tuesday. The ministry said there is nine active cases in the region.

Fifty-four cases were also announced in MIQ on Wednesday.

They had arrived in New Zealand between January 13 and 31 from India, Germany, Iran, US, South Africa, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Pakistan.

They had tested positive for the virus between day 0 and 17.

On Tuesday, 126 community cases were announced.