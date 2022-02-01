Two dead following three-vehicle crash in Eureka, Waikato

Two people have died following a three-vehicle crash at Eureka, in the Waikato on Tuesday afternoon.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

The crash, near the intersection of Hinton Road, was reported shortly before 2pm.

Three additional people were injured in the crash, one seriously and two moderately.

SH26 remains closed at the intersection with Hinton Road.

Motorists are asked to continue following the diversions in place.

Police also confirmed one person died in a crash between a truck and a car in Waitoa, Matamata-Piako District.

That accident happened around 4pm and Waihekau Road remains closed near the intersection of Seddon Road and Chudleigh Road.