Cold snap in Florida causes iguanas to fall from trees

A cold snap in Florida is different than in other places. They put on heavy coats when it's 10 degrees Celsius.

The National Weather Service said on Monday the region is going to warm up nicely after the weekend.

The low temperatures near freezing are quite rare in Florida, but at first glance the citrus, strawberry and tomato winter crops suffered no major damage.

Farmers spray water onto the crops to help protect them from the cold.

As for iguanas, well, that's another matter. They are an invasive species, well accustomed to the trees of South Florida. When it gets cold, below 4 degrees celsius, they go into a sort of suspended animation mode. And they fall to the ground.

They may appear dead but actually they're temporarily ‘cold-stunned’ a dramatic reaction due to the central and South American reptiles being cold-blooded.

In the past, some of the iguanas have failed to come back to life when temperatures warm up.

Here's hoping these ones do.