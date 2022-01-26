Sparks, returning Black Caps fizzing for Super Smash finals

The Super Smash is in for an unexpected domestic bonanza on Thursday with Black Caps stars returning to the crease.

Adding to the fireworks in Dunedin is the fact the Otago Sparks will finally host a home elimination playoff game at Dunedin's University Oval, although it’ll be done with very little fanfare.

The south is hosting both the men’s and women’s Super Smash semi-finals on Thursday under Red Covid restrictions with the Kings and Firebirds opening the action before the Sparks host the Hearts.

For Firebirds all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, a clash with in-form Black Cap Devon Conway is a chance not to miss.

“Anytime you get to watch Devin, it's amazing,” Ravindra said. “I'll be relishing it.”

After the dust settles from the men’s match, Katey Martin and the Sparks will look to keep their season alive against Auckland with a small hometown advantage still present in the stands.

“Tomorrow we get to have some family and friends,” Martin said.

“Although I’m not sure if mum will turn up - she said she's been bad luck for me so apparently when I don't score runs it's her fault.”

Time will tell if mum turns up – and if her theory proves true either way.