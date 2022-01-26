Seal pup found hiding under train at Auckland depot

Source: 1News

A seal pup was found hiding under a train at Auckland's Westfield depot on Wednesday.

Seal pup rescued from under Auckland train.

Seal pup rescued from under Auckland train. (Source: 1 News)

A staff member at the depot luckily spotted the pup.

It appears the unlikely train passenger was attempting to get out of the heat, and took refuge under a train to cool down.

Ōtāhuhu Fire Station and Department of Conservation worked with KiwiRail to help get him where he needed to go.

“We kept the pup hydrated and worked with Ōtāhuhu Fire Station and Department of Conservation to help him get home. Nice work team!," KiwiRail said in a post on Facebook.

