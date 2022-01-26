Late bloomer Eklund opens up on 'fun' rugby philosophy

For the first time Kurt Eklund is starting the year as a full-time Blues player.

Despite that, the hooker says he's got nothing to prove ahead of the new Super Rugby season.

"Nah man you just want to go out there and put your best foot forward you know, have fun," Eklund said.

"You enjoy footy the most when you're having fun, running around with a smile on your face and that's what I try and do."

That philosophy has turned Eklund from temporary injury cover to a Māori All Black.

Eklund said the experience of learning from Māori veteran Ash Dixon has helped him prepare well for the year ahead.

Kurt Eklund. (Source: Photosport)

"There're some high-quality players in that team, especially with Dixon and being behind him," he said.

"He sat me down and taught me a few little tricks here and there. Definitely helps and was an awesome environment to be in."

The Blues' environment has also been lifted with more competition for spaces.

"There're some good hookers in here with Soane [Vikena] and Ricky [Riccitelli] and we get along really well, pushing each other to be better and helping each other where we can."

The Blues are hungry for more after winning the Super Rugby trans-Tasman title last year, Eklund added.

"There's a bit of momentum off the back of last year, people say it's a bit like kissing your cousin but we will take it, it's still a trophy in the cabinet so if we can build from that we will."

The new journey starts in little more than three weeks when the Blues take on Moana Pasifika in the opening game on February 18th.