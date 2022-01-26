Injured former All Black eyes April debut with Hurricanes

Former All Black Owen Franks hasn't given up on turning out for the Hurricanes this season despite a serious injury sidelining him for months.

Owen Franks. (Source: Photosport)

Franks, 34, signed with the Hurricanes last year to make a Super Rugby return in 2022, but snapped his achilles tendon last November during sprint training.

The severity of the injury initially left medical staff expecting Franks to miss the entire 2022 campaign but Franks told Stuff he is optimistic about his chances.

“I’m trying to stay grounded and not get too ahead of myself, but I intend to be playing Super Rugby this year for sure,” Franks said.

"If I can get back on the field and play to my potential, it will probably be the biggest achievement of my career. I fricking can’t wait.”

The veteran of 153 caps with the Crusaders said his surgeon had him out of the cast two weeks after his operation.

“I think in the past it would have been in a cast for six weeks...things have progressed real quickly,” Franks said.

Franks spent 11 seasons with the Crusaders before moving overseas after missing out on the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup squad in 2019.

However, injuries and the Covid-19 pandemic hindered Franks' time in the UK and left him wanting to return to New Zealand to be closer to family.

Franks conceded it would be "weird" if he faced the Crusaders later in the season after helping them to three-straight titles during his lengthy tenure in Christchurch.

"You're loyal to your current contract, and I'm really grateful to the Hurricanes, not only for signing me but the support they've shown me with getting through his injury," he said.

"Hopefully I can get back on the field and repay the faith.”